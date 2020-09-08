Jordan denounces continuous Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jordan on Monday condemned the continuous Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque, the latest of which is installing speakers over the northern and western walls of the mosque.

Jordan also denounced Israel’s arrest of several employees of the Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Department in Jerusalem, which is affiliated with Jordan.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Daifallah Fayez said “Israeli forces’ absurd practices are irresponsible, utterly rejected and condemned, and constitute a provocation of the feelings of Muslims all around the world,” according to a ministry statement.

Fayez said that the ministry had sent an official note of protest through diplomatic channels, calling on Israel to stop its violations and provocations.

He warned against the continuation of such attacks, calling for their “immediate stop” and respect for the historical and legal status quo.

The Jordanian official stressed that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a “pure” Islamic holy site and that the Jordan-run Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department is “the sole authority” tasked with supervising all its affairs.

The spokesperson urged the international community to shoulder its responsibility and exert pressure on Israel to halt its attacks that violate international law.