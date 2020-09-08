Palestinian official warns of severe shortage of medical supplies in Gaza

A senior Palestinian health official warned on Monday of a severe shortage of medical supplies in the besieged Gaza Strip to combat novel coronavirus.

Munir Al-Bursh, director-general of pharmacy at the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, said there are 47,000 patients with chronic diseases in the Gaza Strip, with only 22,000 getting medical treatment.

He urged the Palestinian Authority to offer medicines and medical supplies to the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Minister of Labor, Nasri Abu Jaish, said in a press statement that his ministry started to deliver hundreds of emergency health packages to those affected by the coronavirus.