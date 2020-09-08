Stakeholders renew European Partnership for Integration

Representatives of the European Commission, trade unions, chambers of commerce and employers’ organizations met on Monday to reaffirm their commitment to better integrate migrants and refugees in the European Union (EU) labor market.

In a joint statement on the renewal of their cooperation under the European Partnership on Integration launched in 2017, the signatories agreed to link up stakeholders for labor market integration, support entrepreneurship and facilitate the identification and validation of skills.

“The COVID-19 crisis has made the contribution (of migrants and refugees) to European economies, labor markets and public services all the more evident. Many of them contributed in a crucial way to making it possible for all of us to get through the crisis and address economic and social needs,” the statement said.

Ylva Johansson, European commissioner for home affairs, said that “better using the skills and potential of refugees and migrants makes the EU labor markets more inclusive and contribute to the prosperity and cohesion of European society.”