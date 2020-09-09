Cyprus returns 90 migrants back to Lebanon

Authorities in Cyprus have sent back 90 Lebanese to Tripoli after they tried to enter the island by sea.

“Those repatriated were tested for COVID-19 and quarantined in preparation for their return home,” said North Governorate District Commissioner Iman Al-Rafi.

Cypriot authorities will send a delegation to Beirut this week to discuss ways to “prevent boats loaded with illegal migrants from Lebanon sailing towards Cyprus.”

At least five boats carrying more than 150 migrants were stopped by authorities over the last few days, according to Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris.