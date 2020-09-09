Italian PM urges Lebanon to form gov’t, start reform

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday called for the formation of a new Lebanese government led by “powerful political, social and cultural figures.”

“Without such a ‘strong political’ compact, the international community cannot do much for Lebanon,” Conte said during his visit to the Italian field hospital in Hadath.

Conte noted that Italy assured its support for Lebanon and its people who must have the courage to start the reform path needed by Lebanon.

Conte arrived in Beirut on Tuesday on an official visit to meet with Lebanese officials to discuss Lebanese-Italian economic and trade ties.