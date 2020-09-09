Ukraine, Romania begin maritime drills in Danube waters

Ukrainian and Romanian maritime forces started Riverine 2020 drills in Izmail in the south of Ukraine, the ArmyInform news agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

Riverine 2020 officials said the main goal of the exercise is to strengthen regional security and improve interoperability between the fleets of the two countries. The training will be performed under NATO standards.

In addition to the fleets of the Ukrainian and Romanian Navy, the Marine Guard units of the State Border Service of Ukraine and the Romanian Border Police are also involved in the drills.

Ukrainian-Romanian exercise Riverine was held for the first time in 2018.