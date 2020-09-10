Kindergartens in North Macedonia reopen

Kindergartens throughout North Macedonia reopened their doors for children on Wednesday under strict health protocols imposed by the authorities after being closed since March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening of kindergartens was announced last week by Minister of Health Venko Filipche and Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jagoda Shahpaska.

Specific health protocols to be followed at the kindergartens were adopted by the Commission for Infectious Diseases.

On Wednesday, Shahpaska paid a visit to a kindergarten in the capital city Skopje, according to Media Information Agency.

The minister told reporters that all parts involved in the safety chain in the kindergartens, including staff and parents, must show responsibility.

“Full adherence to health protocols minimize the risks of the infection spreading,” she said.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the minister, kindergartens have the capacity to care for 19,000 children.

Kindergartens across North Macedonia have been disinfected and supplied with protective equipment such as face masks, hand sanitizers and thermometers.

The health authorities in North Macedonia decided to close kindergartens on March 15 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported 72 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in North Macedonia to 15,293, with 12,754 recoveries and 634 fatalities.