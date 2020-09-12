Malta reports first re-infection case of COVID-19

A healthcare worker in Malta has tested positive for COVID-19 again only four months after recovering from the virus, the Maltese health authorities said on Friday.

This is the first time that a re-infection case was found in Malta.

The healthcare worker tested positive on April 13 and recovered from the virus-caused disease on April 27, said Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci at a press conference.

However, the patient complained about symptoms on Thursday and tested positive again for the virus, said Gauci.

She said that investigations are currently under way to determine how the patient contracted the virus again.

The Maltese health minister was in contact with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control to seek suggestions, according to Gauci.

With 43 new cases of infection reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Malta reached 399. The country has so far reported 15 deaths of the disease, according to the Gauci.