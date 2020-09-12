Ten EU countries to take in children from burnt refugee camp in Greece

After a major fire at the refugee camp Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos, ten member states of the European Union (EU) vowed to take in 400 minors from the destroyed camp, German Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer announced at a press conference on Friday.

“Our contacts with the member states of the EU have to date resulted in the participation of ten member states in … the resettlement of unaccompanied minors,” said Seehofer. However, talks were still underway with other countries.

The largest share would be borne by Germany and France, which would each take in 100 to 150 refugees, according to Seehofer. “An exact figure can only be given once the ongoing talks with the other EU states have been concluded.”

Seehofer said that Greece already presented on Thursday a list of things needed, for example how Germany could help the refugees left without shelter. The German government, in cooperation with German aid organizations, would plan to help as comprehensively as possible.

According to an ongoing survey by market research institute YouGov, 54 percent of Germans supported taking in refugees while only 32 percent of Germans rejected the idea.

On Wednesday and Thursday, several German cities had seen pro-refugee protests which called on Germany and Europe to take in refugees from the Greek camp.