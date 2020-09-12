Tourist overnight stays in Hungary plunge 42 pct in July due to coronavirus

The number of nights tourists spent in commercial accommodation establishments in Hungary plunged 42 percent year-on-year in July, the country’s Central Statistical Office (KSH) said Tuesday in a statement.

“In July 2020, as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, international tourists spent 75 percent and domestic tourists 18 percent fewer tourism nights in commercial accommodation establishments compared to the same period of the previous year,” the KSH said.

“The number of hotel nights fell to almost a fifth,” while “57-60 percent declines were seen in camping sites, boarding houses and bungalow complexes, and a 91 percent fall in community hostels,” the KSH said, noting that Budapest, the capital city, recorded the largest downturn at 88 percent.

In the January-July period, a total of 7.8 million tourism nights were registered at commercial accommodation establishments in Hungary, which is a 56 percent year-on-year drop, according to the statement.