Turkey conducts search, rescue exercise off Libyan coast

Turkey’s Defense Ministry announced on Friday that its forces have launched a search and rescue exercise off the coast of Libya.

“Within the scope of the activities of the Turkish Naval Task Group, a search and rescue exercise at sea was carried out by TCG GEMLIK Frigate operating offshore Libya and the helicopter stationed on the ship,” the ministry said in a tweet.

Libya has been torn by a raging civil war between the Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital Tripoli and the Libyan National Army and its allies based in the east.

Turkey supports the GNA both politically and militarily, deploying its troops in Libya to train and advise forces loyal to Fayez al-Serraj, head of the GNA.