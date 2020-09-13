Albanian minister calls for mask-wearing among students

Albanian Minister of Health and Social Protection Ogerta Manastirliu on Saturday called on students to wear masks and abide by the measures after the start of the new school year as the only way to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The new school year 2020-2021 in Albania is scheduled to start on Sept. 14 (Monday).

Via a video message posted on her Facebook, she said that the structures of the health system are fully ready to answer any problems, as well as to identify and isolate any suspected cases in time.

“The coming period will not be easy and in addition to strengthening the capacity of the health system, for which we have taken measures in the autumn-winter plan, also requires the commitment of all citizens, especially every parent, for the important role that each of us must play to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Manastirliu said, urging students and teachers to respect health protocols.

“We need to get used to wearing the mask. For every concern you may have, please contact the school coordinator, who will then immediately notify the appropriate health authorities. Let’s all contribute to safer schools, for our children and teacher’s health, but also of our community,” she added.

On Saturday, health authorities reported 164 new coronavirus cases and three COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Albania to 11,185, with 6,494 recoveries and 330 fatalities.