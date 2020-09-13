Egypt confirms 148 new COVID-19 cases

Egypt registered on Saturday 148 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 100,856, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry’s statement, 20 more patients died from coronavirus on Saturday, raising the death toll to 5,627.

Meanwhile, 788 COVID-19 patients left hospitals in the past 24 hours after being fully cured, bringing the total recoveries to 83,261.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

The most populous Arab country has been easing relevant restrictions over the past couple of months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.