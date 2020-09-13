Full lockdown in Israel to begin on Sept. 18: media

The planned national full closure in Israel following the surge in COVID-19 morbidity in the country will begin on Sept. 18, the Israeli media reported on Saturday.

Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news, Channel 12 TV news, and Ynet news website reported that the full lockdown will begin on Sept. 18, the date of Jewish New Year’s eve, at 6 a.m. local time, and will last at least for two weeks.

All schools and kindergartens in Israel will be closed two days in advance, on Sept. 16.

The decision on a full closure was made on Thursday by the Israeli Corona Cabinet, and on Sunday, the government is expected to confirm its dates and other details.

According to the Prime Minister’s office and the Ministry of Health, the lockdown will include a 500-meter distance limit from home, and the closure of restaurants, hotels, culture and entertainment places, and shops, except for essential places such as supermarkets and pharmacies.

Many workplaces will also be closed or will operate partially with work from home.

The closure will be the first stage in a three-stage coronavirus mitigation plan, as the second and third stages, which will include easing restrictions, will take effect only after the pandemic situation is improved.

The number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Israel has recently crossed 4,000, while the tally of infections has approached 150,000. Enditem