Palestine records 650 new COVID-19 cases

Palestine on Saturday reported 650 new COVID-19 cases in the Palestinian territories, raising the total number of infections to 38,516.

Six new fatalities from the novel coronavirus were recorded, bringing the death toll in the Palestinian territories to 238, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

It said that four deaths were recorded in the West Bank, while two other deaths were reported in the blockaded coastal enclave of Gaza Strip.

The ministry added that currently there are 11,396 active COVID-19 cases in the Palestinian territories.