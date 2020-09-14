Egypt confirms 153 new COVID-19 cases, tally hits 101,009

Egypt confirmed on Sunday 153 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total cases registered in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 101,009, said the Egyptian Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 21 patients died from the novel coronavirus the same day, bringing the death toll to 5,648, while 900 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 84,161, the ministry’s spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

Total recoveries in Egypt currently exceed 83 percent of the total cases registered in the country.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

Amid declining COVID-19 infections and increasing recoveries, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past couple of months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country. E