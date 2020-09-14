Israeli delegation flies to Washington to sign normalization deals

An Israeli delegation headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed on Sunday night to Washington to sign normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.

The delegation includes also the chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency Yossi Cohen and National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.

“Tonight, I’m embarking on a historic mission on behalf of the citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu told a press conference earlier on Sunday evening, saying the agreements will bring “peace and billions of dollars into the (Israeli) economy.”

Cohen said before boarding the plane that Israel is working to achieve peace deals with “more countries.”

The ceremonies are scheduled to be held on Tuesday in the White House, attended by U.S. President Donald Trump, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.