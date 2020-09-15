Car bomb explosion kills 7 in Syria’s Aleppo

At least seven people were killed and 30 others wounded on Monday when a car bomb went off in a rebel-held city in the Syrian northern province of Aleppo, a war monitor reported.

The car exploded in the Ashrafiyeh neighborhood in the center of the Afrin city in Aleppo, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The death toll could likely rise due to the high number of critically-wounded people, it added.

The UK-based watchdog group said the explosion took place in a crowded civilian area.

Meanwhile, the pro-government Sham FM radio reported the explosion, saying three people were killed as an initial casualty toll.

Other state-run media outlets also reported the explosion without giving a death toll.

Turkey and Ankara-backed rebels captured Afrin from the Kurdish-led militias in March, 2018.

Activists have made several reports about the situation in Turkey-controlled areas in northern Syria, saying a state of lawlessness is rampant in that region.