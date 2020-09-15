Jordan announces 2-week closure of schools, markets, mosques amid COVID-19 rise

The Jordanian government on Monday announced its decision to suspend most of schools and close coffee shops, restaurants and mosques for two weeks starting Thursday amid a rise in coronavirus infections.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said at a press conference that the small markets will also be closed while the government has prepared a new mechanism for the operation of central markets to avoid overcrowding.

The public breach of the government warning against large gatherings, he added, has resulted in the increase of COVID-19 infections, and the government will take stricter measures against violators.

Education Minister Tayseer Nuaimi announced the two-week suspension of all schools and kindergartens, except for the students preparing for Tawjihi, or the General Secondary School Certificate Examination.

Mosques would also be closed for two weeks starting Thursday, according to Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh.

On Monday, Jordan recorded two coronavirus-related deaths and 214 new cases including 204 local ones, raising the death toll to 26 and the total tally in the kingdom to 3,528, according to Health Minister Saad Jaber.