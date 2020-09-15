Turkish seismic survey vessel collects 3,525 km seismic data in Mediterranean

The Turkish seismic survey vessel Oruc Reis has so far collected a total of 3,525 km seismic data in the Mediterranean Sea, the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry announced on Monday.

The ministry said at a written statement that Oruc Reis, which began its operation on August 10, has conducted its activities at a location named Demre-1.

The ministry also confirmed that the vessel has returned to a Turkish port for its monthly maintenance and supplies, and following the completion of necessary works there, it will proceed with its operation.

Press reports had said Oruc Reis anchored off the southern province of Antalya on Saturday night.

The ministry also noted that Turkey has been continuing exploration and drilling activities in the Mediterranean in line with international law.

Turkey has been opposing the drilling efforts of several countries, including Greece, without its involvement, claiming that it has the same rights in the waters.