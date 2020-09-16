Egypt reports 163 new COVID-19 cases

Egypt reported 163 COVID-19 infections with 18 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 101,340 with 5,679 deaths, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 776 recoveries were registered, bring the national count to 85,745, said the ministry in a statement.

Egypt announced its first COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the coronavirus on March 8.

With the decline in COVID-19 infections, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past couple of months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help fight COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.