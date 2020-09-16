WHO’s COVID-19 health supplies reach Libya

Three chartered planes of COVID-19 health supplies procured by the World Health Organization (WHO) has reached Libya, the organization said on Tuesday.

“The shipments included gloves, masks, N95 masks, face shields, gowns, goggles, oxygen concentrators, thermometers and coveralls to enhance COVID-19 response in the country. The supplies will be distributed in close cooperation with health authorities across the country,” the WHO said in a statement.

The WHO expressed gratitude to the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the governments of Italy and Germany for the supplies.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya so far is 24,144, including 13,252 recoveries and 354 fatalities, according to the National Center for Disease Control.

A series of precautionary measures against COVID-19 have been taken by the Libyan authorities since the first case was announced in March, which included closing the country’s borders, shutting down schools and mosques, banning public gatherings, and imposing a curfew.