Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 infections increased on Friday by 750 cases to 27,518 while death toll went up by 18 to 281, the Health Ministry reported.

Lebanon has been fighting against COVID-19 since Feb. 21.

The country has received several donations from different countries for the fight against COVID-19 including China which offered on Sept. 9 around 10,000 N95 masks, 100,000 medical masks, 100,000 gloves and 6,000 PCR rapid tests.