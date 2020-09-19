Moscow ready to work with Washington on equal basis: Russian FM

Russia is ready to work with the winner of the forthcoming U.S. presidential elections, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik news agency published Friday.

“But we will talk with Washington on all issues of interest solely on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, and the search for a balance of interests,” Lavrov said.

“Talking to us with ultimatums is pointless and useless. If someone has not yet understood this, then these are worthless politicians,” he added.

He recalled that under the previous U.S. President Barack Obama, Russia was first accused of interference in the internal affairs of the United States, which was used as a pretext for imposing sanctions, including a “raider seizure of Russian property in the United States, the expulsion of dozens of our diplomats with their families and much more.”

Lavrov said the issue of Russia’s alleged interference in U.S. internal affairs still occupies one of the dominant places in Washington’s policy.