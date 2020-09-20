Israel reports record daily rise in COVID-19 fatalities

The Israeli Ministry of Health reported 30 new COVID-19 death cases on Saturday, bringing the total fatalities to 1,226.

This is the highest daily rise in death cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in late February, as the previous record was 27, registered on Friday.

The COVID-19 cases in Israel rose by 4,531 within one day to a total of 183,602.

The number of patients in serious condition increased from 581 to a record high of 604, out of 1,244 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries reached 132,449, with 2,425 new recoveries, while active cases currently stand at 49,927.

On Friday, a full nationwide lockdown, aimed to curb the spread of COVID-19, took effect in Israel.

The lockdown includes a ban on moving more than 1 km away from home, as well as the closure of most shops, and all places of entertainment, culture, tourism and leisure. Some workplaces work in a limited format, with many employees working from home.

However, Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport near the coastal city of Tel Aviv remained open under restrictions.

Israel’s education system was already closed on Thursday, due to the jump in COVID-19 cases in recent days.