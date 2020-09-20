Palestine records 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 291 in total

Palestine on Saturday recorded five more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 291.

In a press statement, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said that three fatalities were recorded in the West Bank, while two deaths were reported in East Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, the health ministry reported 726 new cases infected with the virus in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the coastal enclave, raising the total number of infections to 44,763.

Palestine currently has 13,234 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip warned of the increase in infections among the population.

The government in Gaza has eased the tight restrictions imposed on the coastal enclave, allowing the big malls, as well as shops of clothing, jewelry, shoes and others to open for 12 hours a day.