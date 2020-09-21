Albania’s service sectors hit hard by virus

Service sectors in Albania were hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter (Q2) of 2020, according to data reported by the National Institute of Statistics (INSTAT).

INSTAT data showed that the most affected in this period were the sectors of travel agencies, bars and restaurants as well as hotels.

According to INSTAT report, in Q2 the turnover volume index for the travel agencies decreased by 85.6 percent year-on-year. In this sector the number of employees and wages dropped by 12.1 percent and 22.2 percent year-on-year, respectively.

In the hotel sector, the turnover volume index decreased by 63 percent year-on-year in Q2 2020.

The index of the number of employees and wages in hotels in this period decreased by 20.2 percent and 24.3 percent respectively compared with the second quarter of 2019.

Meanwhile, the turnover volume index for bars and restaurants in Q2 2020 registered a decrease of 55.2 percent compared with the same quarter of 2019. And the index of the number of employees and wages for the sector dropped by 31.8 percent and 30.7 percent year-on-year, respectively.

In this period, the transport sector contracted by 40.8 percent compared with Q2 2019.

Less affected in this period, according to INSTAT data, were information and communications sectors, which contracted by 5.9 percent.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown from mid-March to the end of May has hit hard the Albanian economy. According to INSTAT data, the Albanian economy shrank by 2.5 percent in the first quarter.

On Wednesday, health authorities reported 144 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 11,816, with 6,733 recoveries and 343 fatalities.