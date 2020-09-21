Israel launches int’l database for COVID-19 research

Israel has launched an international database for COVID-19 research.

The database aims to share scientific and innovative research between countries and to constitute a global knowledge center for coronavirus research.

With the international database, all countries can share COVID-19 researches and information among researchers worldwide, create an international scientific knowledge community, and open joint research channels.

In addition, the database presents all the options available to researchers to apply for COVID-19 research grants, in Israel and worldwide.

 