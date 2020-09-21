Israeli researchers develop 2D accurate radiation sources for medical imaging

Israeli researchers have developed new accurate radiation sources, using unique materials, the Israel Institute of Technology (Technion) has said.

According to Technion, the development is expected to lead to breakthroughs in medical imaging and other areas.

It includes the analysis of chemicals and biological materials, X-ray equipment for security screening, and other uses of accurate X-ray sources.

The new precise radiation sources may replace the expensive and cumbersome facilities currently used for such tasks.

In their study, published in the journal Nature Photonics, the researchers developed radiation sources based on the unique physics of two-dimensional (2D) materials and their various combinations.

These 2D materials are unique artificial structures of a single atomic thickness made from carbon atoms.

In their experiments, the researchers observed for the first time the creation of X-ray radiation from such materials they developed, while precisely controlling the radiation parameters.

They have sent electron beams through the materials at specific angles that led to X-ray emission in a controlled and accurate manner.