Rome school students, staff adjusting to “new normal” amid coronavirus

When the Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II in the Italian capital reopened its doors last, its student body of nearly 1,900 entered the school in shifts.

Students and staff followed a series of one-way pathways to their classrooms, where everyone maintained a safe distance from each other. Everybody on campus wore a mask and the classrooms were disinfected regularly during the day.

This is the new normal for Italian schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s very different from the way we operate under normal circumstances but we know it’s important for the schools to reopen and health officials tell us this is the way to do it safely,” Paolo M. Reale, the school’s rector, told Xinhua.

The Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II is one of the schools in Rome with ties to Chinese language study, which is located on the western banks of the Tiber River in the northern part of the Italian capital.

Every school in Italy has to follow its own version of the health rules that have been put in place at the Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II.

“There was a lot of debate over the rules that schools would have to follow and there were some people saying we should delay the reopening,” Paola Bortoletto, vice-president of Italy’s Associazione Nazionale Dirigenti Scholastic (National Association of School Administrators), said in an interview.

“In the end, the best experts settled on a set of rules that balanced health concerns with the need to reopen the schools and take an important step back toward the way things used to be.”

Around two-thirds of Italy’s more than 8,000 school districts reopened on Sept. 14, according to media reports. Most of the rest opened before that with a few — around 10 percent — opening later in the month after regional elections. The main reason for the late start in those areas is to sidestep health problems stemming from the dual use of schools in many parts of Italy as polling stations.

Bortoletto said that whenever schools open and whatever rules are in place, there is a risk of coronavirus infections.

“We cannot completely eliminate the risks,” she said. “The important thing is to follow the health rules and if someone is infected, the school has to act quickly and take decisive action.”

In Italian media, it was reported that a large percentage of families with school-aged children have expressed doubts about sending their kids back to school. But aside from a handful of families with high-risk family members at home, the Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II’s Reale said he has not seen much evidence of that phenomenon.

“The key is to communicate with families and to let them know we are doing everything possible to keep their children safe,” Reale said. “Parents want their children to go back to school. They just need to know the best possible precautions are being taken.”