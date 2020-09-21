Saudi records lowest 483 daily COVID-19 cases in 5 months, 329,754 in total

Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday 483 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily increase in the kingdom since mid-April, raising the total number to 329,754, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The current number of active cases has dropped by more than 75 percent to 14,830, including 1,138 in the intensive care units, from the peak numbers, SPA quoted Mohammed Abdulaali, spokesman of the Saudi Health Ministry, as saying.

The Saudi ministry also reported 27 more deaths and 1,009 new recovered cases, increasing the death toll to 4,485 and the total recoveries to 310,439.

Last week, Saudi Arabia announced that restrictions on the departure and arrival of its citizens will be lifted from January 2021.