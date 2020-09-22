Czech gov’t to avoid second lockdown despite surge in COVID-19 cases

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis appealed to citizens on Monday to respect coronavirus-related restrictions and mask mandates, adding that his government would avoid locking the economy down again.

“We do not want to close down the economy and threaten employment. We want to manage with measures that affect our lives as little as possible,” Babis said on Monday evening during a televised speech.

The prime minister admitted that relaxing measures over the summer led to the spike in cases, but urged citizens to adhere to the measures.

“We defeated the coronavirus once, we will defeat it a second time. I believe that we will be able to do it again,” the prime minister said.

Babis was making the appeal as the country has seen a surge in infections in recent weeks. As of Monday evening, the country has recorded 50,071 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 521 deaths.

Countries across the globe — including Germany, Britain, China, Russia, France and the U.S. — are racing to find a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the website of the World Health Organization (WHO), as of Sept. 17, there were 182 COVID-19 candidate vaccines being developed worldwide, and 36 of them were in clinical trials.