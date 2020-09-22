Greece reports record 453 new COVID-19 cases

Greece’s National Public Health Organization on Monday reported 453 new confirmed COVID-19 infections diagnosed within the past 24 hours. This was the largest daily spike since the first case was registered in the country in late February.

A total of 15,595 cases have been recorded in Greece to date, including 344 fatalities. Six patients have passed away since Sunday.

Currently, 79 are treated in intensive care units, the health organization said. The average age of people who have lost their lives in Greece since February is 78 years and 96.8 percent of them had underlying health problems and/or were aged above 70. The average age of all those infected stands at 39.

Monday’s 184 new infections occurred among residents of the new temporary hosting facility for migrants and refugees at Kara Tepe on the island of Lesbos in the northeastern Aegean Sea.

National Public Health Organization teams have carried out 7,064 rapid tests for COVID-19 at Kara Tepe between Sept. 12 and Sept. 20 and so far 243 people have tested positive, the Greek national news agency AMNA reported on Monday citing local authorities.

The temporary reception center at Kara Tepe was created in the past 10 days after a series of fires destroyed Moria, the largest refugee and migrant camp nearby which hosted almost 13,000 people. Six foreign nationals have been arrested on arson charges.

The blazes broke out after a group of camp residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 did not comply with isolation measures, Greek officials have said.

Monday’s new negative record comes as new restrictive measures have been introduced in Attica, the region hosting the bulk of Greece’s population. Over the next two weeks, indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to nine people, indoor and outdoor concerts are suspended, weddings and funerals may have a maximum of 20 people in attendance and 40 percent of private and public office employees must work from home.

The stricter measures had to be imposed as Attica now has the highest daily case number in Greece. On Monday, 174 of the new reported cases were identified in the Attica region.

The Greek government has gradually imposed curfews and various other restrictive measures in many regions across the country over the past few weeks to control the spread of the virus and to avoid a new nationwide lockdown like the one imposed in spring for over a month.

