UNIFIL chief calls for working together for peace

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Chief Stefano Del Col echoed on Monday the call of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in March to lay down weapons and focus on the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, said a statement by the UNIFIL.

“Let us dedicate this day to promoting dialogue and sharing thoughts on how to defeat this pandemic,” Del Col said, to mark the International Day of Peace during a ceremony at UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

The official also reviewed a guard of honor from peacekeepers representing the 45 different national contingents that make up the UNIFIL force.

During the ceremony, 20 military staff officers were awarded with the UN Peacekeeping Medal in recognition of their participation in UNIFIL.