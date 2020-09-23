French President Macron advocates building new era of globalization

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that the current crisis of globalization can’t be solved through turning to nationalism, and advocated the building of a new era of globalization that is fairer, balanced and sustainable.

Globalization is being challenged because of the financial crisis, the transformations in the world, the return of people’s national consciences, and ultimately because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Macron said in his video remarks to the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“We can see it clearly, the risk is to respond to this crisis of globalization by a nationalist withdrawal, by the violence of populism, rather extremes, and by the return of powers,” Macron said, noting that protectionism would be dangerous.

The French president said it’s undeniable that globalization in recent years has brought progress and prosperity for the global population, and it’s essential that the governments take into account of the new realities and make joint efforts to build a new era of globalization.

“We must together lay the foundations for a fairer, more balanced, more equitable, more sustainable globalization,” Macron said, noting that the fight against inequality should be at the heart of the new globalization.

In his nearly 50-minute speech, the French president championed multilateralism, noting that the reconstruction of the foundations of the international order requires the establishment of functional international cooperation based on clear rules, defined and respected by all.

“Multilateralism is not just an act of faith, it is an operational necessity,” Macron said.

The French president also voiced concerns over the issue of climate change, noting that in December, it will be five years since the Paris Agreement was signed, but the objectives that were set collectively will not be achieved.

Macron said he would like France to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement by once again mobilizing the international community so that “each of us can look at where we are on our commitments.”