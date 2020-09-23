Germany’s COVID-19 cases rise by 1,769 to 275,927

Germany’s COVID-19 cases rose by 1,769 to 275,927 over the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Wednesday.

The death toll from the disease increased by 13 to 9,409, it added.

Germany’s Minister of Health Jens Spahn said on Monday that he wanted to prepare the country for a potential increase in COVID-19 infections during the cold season by setting up outpatient clinics and a new testing strategy.

“In autumn, we need regional and local so-called fever outpatient clinics to which patients with typical respiratory symptoms, such as corona and flu, can turn,” Spahn told the German newspaper Rheinische Post.