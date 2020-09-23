Moderator announces topics for 1st Trump-Biden debate

Chris Wallace, moderator of the first 2020 U.S. presidential debate, on Tuesday announced topics for the face-off between President and Republican nominee Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

Wallace, veteran journalist and anchor of Fox News Sunday, has selected the candidates’ records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in U.S. cities, and the Integrity of the November election, as topics, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

The debate, the first of three between Trump and Biden, will be held on Sept. 29 at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, state of Ohio.

The format calls for six 15-minute time segments dedicated to the topics “in order to encourage deep discussion of the leading issues facing the country,” said the commission.

Two other presidential debates will take place in October.

That month, there will also be a vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Senator from California Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate.