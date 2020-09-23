Turkey’s industrial production increases by 4.4 percent in July

Turkey’s industrial production increased by 4.4 percent in July from the same period last year, according to new data.

Regarding the subsectors of the industry, the manufacturing index saw the highest year-on-year rise in July with a 5.1 percent increase, the data released by Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

The index of the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply sector increased by 1.4 percent, it also noted.

The mining and quarrying sector index, however, dropped by 4.9 percent during the same period, according to the data.