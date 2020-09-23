UN-backed Libyan government forces use robot for explosives disposal

The forces of the UN-backed government have disposed of some explosives left by war in south of the capital Tripoli by using a robot for the first time.

The eastern-based army and the UN-backed government of Libya had been in a deadly armed conflict for more than a year in and around Tripoli, before the government took over all of western Libya after withdrawal of the eastern-based army.

Libya has been plagued by a state of insecurity and political instability ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.