Finnish oil giant Neste to close refinery, cut 470 jobs

Finnish oil products giant Neste plans to cut 470 jobs by closing its refinery in Naantali, southwestern Finland.

As required by Finnish law, statutory cooperation talks with the staff will start later.

Peter Vanacker, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Neste, said in a press release last week that the demand for fossil oil products is diminishing and the share of renewable energy sources in consumer choices is projected to increase in the years ahead.

The Finnish state holds majority ownership in Neste Oyj, which has operations in 15 countries and employs about 5,000 people worldwide, 4,000 of them in Finland. It is one of the largest producers of renewable diesel in the world.

This year, Neste has suffered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.