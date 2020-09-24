Regulation should adapt to BigTechs’ entry in financial services, industry leader says

As BigTechs will be further integrating with the financial services industry, regulation and supervision should adapt to and manage this market transformation, Hedwige Nuyens, managing director of the International Banking Federation has said.

BigTechs have grown rapidly in the past decade. With their big scale, large customer base and cutting edge technology, BigTechs are well placed to focus on customer needs and experiences, Nuyens said.

“So far, the entry of BigTech in financial services has been focused on retail clients and small- and medium sized companies,” Nuyens said, praising their success in so called “blue ocean strategies”, charting new territory, untapped by traditional banks, either with novel services or by addressing underserved or unbanked customer segments.

Nuyens, who attended a financial technology forum virtually during the China International Fair for Trade in Services earlier this month, said China boasts some BigTechs that highly integrate with finance, driven by the home-grown players like Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, Jingdong and Xiaomi.

“The global financial services industry is reaching a crossroads. BigTechs will be further accelerating digital transformation and bringing benefits in customers outcomes,” Nuyens said.

“They have the potential to become key contributors on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis response and post-crisis recovery,” she added.

However, gaining trust from the public and governments will likely imply strengthening their risk and compliance, culture and accountability where required for the provision of financial services, and pro-actively engaging in a dialogue with regulators, Nuyens said.

If regulatory and supervisory reforms to adapt and manage this market transformation demonstrate good progress, the result will be financial services that better meet the needs of consumers and society, she concluded.

The International Banking Federation was formed in 2004 to represent the combined views of its national banking associations. It collectively represents more than 18,000 banks, including more than two thirds of the largest 1,000 banks in the world.