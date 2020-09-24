Turkey’s int’l gastronomy festival attracts mlns online

Turkey’s biggest gastronomy festival in the southeastern province of Gaziantep went online this year, drawing the attention of millions of people, Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Sahin says.

“We organized the third session of our annual international festival with the same enthusiasm, but in a digital format this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sahin said at a written interview, naming the theme of the festival for 2020 as GastroAntep Harvest Days.

“The festival is the fruit of our efforts in introducing Gaziantep cuisine to the world and transform the city into a renowned gastronomy destination,” the mayor said.

The live stream of the production of a dessert called Sire, which is unique to Gaziantep, also lured an outstanding interest as hundreds of thousands of people watched it online.

Several world-famous Michelin-starred chefs, harvests, workshops, panels, and sessions were all broadcasted live on several social media platforms.

“We will continue our branding adventure by making the best use of locality, which is the key to recognition,” Sahin noted.

The cuisine of Gaziantep is one of the richest in the country, a fusion of Anatolian, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern flavors. According to several sources, it has nearly special 400 meals, with most of them world-famous kebab dishes.

Gastronomy is also the main driving force of the local economy in Gaziantep, with a population of over two million people. Nearly 60 percent of the residents are employed by the sector.

The city has been added to the Creative Cities Network of the United Nations Organization for Education, Science, and Culture (UNESCO) in 2015.