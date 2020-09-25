EU to help Zambia farmers

The European Union (EU) has launched a 25.9 million Euros fund aimed at supporting smallholder farmers in the agri-business.

The new agribusiness development project will benefit 150,000 smallholder farmers with particular attention to the creation of decent employment opportunities for women and youth .

The EU will grant around 150,000 Euros to winners of an Enterprise Zambian Challenge Fund who will demonstrate that their envisaged investments were not only innovative but that they will also contribute to the smallholder farmers’ commercialization and better integration into sustainable value chains.

The project was expected to increase smallholder farmers’ opportunities in agriculture, agroforestry, and aquaculture value chains.