The turf at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium will be relaid after weeks of criticism from players, coaches and officials.

The 79,000-seat Maracana, which hosted the World Cup deciders in 1950 and 2014, was this month described as having the worst playing surface in Brazil by Flamengo vice-president Marcos Braz.

Maracana SA made the decision to carry out the unscheduled facelift to capitalize on a fixturing quirk that has left the stadium without football for almost two weeks.