Argentina’s government recently announced it was extending financial bonuses for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 5,000-peso (about 63 U.S. dollars) bonus was paid from April through July and will now be paid for the period from August through October.

According to the president’s office, the number of workers receiving the bonus grew from 434,253 in April to 558,626 in July.