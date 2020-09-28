Jordan signs deal to export electricity to Iraq

Jordan signed an agreement on Sunday to sell electricity to Iraq and connect the two countries’ power grids.

Under the agreement signed via videoconferencing, Jordan will provide Iraq with 1,000 gigawatt-hours per year in the first phase of the project, Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati said in a statement.

Under the deal, the two sides can agree to increase the capacity.

Zawati stressed the importance of the Jordanian-Iraqi power grid connection, pointing out that the project enhances the stability and reliability of electricity networks in both countries.

Supplying Iraq with electricity will begin within 26 months after the date of the contract, the statement added.

Jordan has signed several agreements with Iraq to enhance energy cooperation. Jordan imports around 10,000 barrels of oil from Iraq per day, and the two countries are working on a project to extend an oil pipeline from Iraq’s Basra to Jordan’s Aqaba.