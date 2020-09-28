Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 infections exceeds 36,000, death toll at 347

Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 infections increased on Sunday by 1,012 cases to 36,254, while death toll went up by 7 to 347, the Health Ministry reported.

The COVID-19 is spread all over Lebanon which necessitated the closure of several public departments to restrict further spread of the virus.

Also, the Lebanese government has isolated several areas that have witnessed a remarkable increase in the number of infections.

Lebanon has been fighting against COVID-19 since Feb. 21.

The country has received several donations from different countries for the fight against COVID-19 including China which offered on Sept. 9 around 10,000 N95 masks, 100,000 medical masks, 100,000 gloves and 6,000 PCR rapid tests.