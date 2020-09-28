Palestine reports 620 new COVID-19 cases, 49,192 in total

Palestine on Sunday recorded 620 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the Palestinian territories to 49,192.

The Palestinian health ministry also reported nine new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 343.

Palestine currently has 11,128 active cases in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, the ministry added.

In the coastal enclave, the Hamas-run government’s institutions have partially resumed their work for the first time since imposing the lockdown on the strip on Aug. 24.