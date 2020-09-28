Ukraine’s military plane crash death toll rises to 26

The death toll from the Ukrainian military plane crash rose to 26, after one of the two people with serious condition died in hospital, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Saturday.

The An-26 military aircraft with 27 people on board crashed on Friday. The plane was performing a training flight and was landing at the airfield of a military base near the city of Chuguev, Kharkiv region.

The other survivor of the plane crash, a third-year cadet of the Kharkiv National Air Force University, can be discharged from the hospital next week since there is no threat to his life, and his condition is stable, the State Emergency Service said.