Volkswagen, Uber launch pilot EV project in Berlin

Volkswagen has launched a pilot project here with the intermediation platform Uber, allowing customers to use electric vehicles (EVs) for a sustainable ride with “Uber Green,” the German car manufacturer said Friday.

Uber car rental partners in Berlin would now have a “locally zero-emission alternative” — a fleet of up to a hundred fully electric e-Golf models for Uber drivers, Volkswagen said.

“Through our cooperation with Uber, we are helping improve air quality in urban areas with our locally carbon-neutral electric vehicles,” said Holger Santel, head of sales and marketing Germany for the Volkswagen Passenger Car brand.

Volkswagen has also been using the e-Golf for its car-sharing service “We Share” since 2018, the car manufacturer noted.

By 2022, the Volkswagen brand plans to offer electric cars across all its main vehicle segments and expects to produce 1.5 million electric cars by 2025.